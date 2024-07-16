MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

MGM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $889,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

