Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $44,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $237.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $242.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

