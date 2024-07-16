Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
