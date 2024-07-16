Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $324.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Trading Up 1.5 %

SNA traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.00. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.