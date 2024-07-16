Sei Investments Co. Has $44.59 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

