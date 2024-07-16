Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

WY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. 90,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,550,000 after acquiring an additional 198,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,043,000 after purchasing an additional 504,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

