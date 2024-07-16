Truist Financial Trims Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Target Price to $31.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

RYN traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,073. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 53.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Rayonier by 488.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

