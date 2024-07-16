Sei Investments Co. Purchases 69,405 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

