Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.76. 4,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $170.59 and a 52 week high of $319.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 98.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 215.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

