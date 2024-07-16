Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 252,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,649. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $97,656.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,721 shares of company stock worth $273,245. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

