Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins raised Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
