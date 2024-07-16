Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

