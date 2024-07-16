Bobcoin (BOBC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.56 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Bobcoin has a market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $120.51 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

