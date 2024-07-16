Choate Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $133.10 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

