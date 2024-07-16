Choate Investment Advisors Sells 3,550 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. HSBC boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of WFC opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
