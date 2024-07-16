SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

XBI stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

