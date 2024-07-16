Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,114,392 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after acquiring an additional 143,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 29.9% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Ambev stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

