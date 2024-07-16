Sei Investments Co. Has $22.58 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,615 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

