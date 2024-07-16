Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 2,948.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 762,793 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 1,339.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 612,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

