Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.60% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $116.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

