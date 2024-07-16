Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

VMC opened at $253.90 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

