Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $23,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.898 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

