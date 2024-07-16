Sei Investments Co. Sells 42,092 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of News worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in News by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 917,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 173,293 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in News by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in News by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in News by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

