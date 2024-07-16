Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 761,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.