Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO
Veralto Price Performance
NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Veralto Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.