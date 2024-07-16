Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.