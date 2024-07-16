Sei Investments Co. Acquires 177,692 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.