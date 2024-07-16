Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,968 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

