Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,661 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Times by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 0.1 %

NYT opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

