Sei Investments Co. Has $24.65 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $24,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in F5 by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.