Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,780 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $538.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.25. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.