Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

