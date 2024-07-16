Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $66,881,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

