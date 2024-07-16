Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.03. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.29.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

