Sei Investments Co. Has $26.03 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $26,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,590.03 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $810.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,293.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

