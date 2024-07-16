Sei Investments Co. Purchases 27,903 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $145.06 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

