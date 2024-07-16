Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,662 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after buying an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,570,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $242.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

