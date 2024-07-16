Sei Investments Co. Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 957,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

