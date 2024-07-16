Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.