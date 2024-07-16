Sei Investments Co. Sells 68,776 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,776 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

