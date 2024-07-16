Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $28,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,806,000 after purchasing an additional 527,622 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

