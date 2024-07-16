Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 292,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

