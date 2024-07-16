Sei Investments Co. Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $175,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $67,669,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $47,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.