Sei Investments Co. Purchases 121,700 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.