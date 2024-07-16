Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 185.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

View Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.