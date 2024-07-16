Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,740 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $29,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

