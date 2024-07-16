Sei Investments Co. Has $28.80 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 343,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $157.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

