Karooooo (KARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.54 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

