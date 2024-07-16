Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,863 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.