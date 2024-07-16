Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $29,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $263.95 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

