Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $28,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

